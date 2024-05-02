Chelsea vs Tottenham confirmed team news: James Maddison dropped

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are looking to keep their European dreams alive on Thursday night as the teams go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

This season has been a dreadful one for the Blues as they will go another season trophyless and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table despite the millions they have spent in recent transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino’s job is under threat ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but qualifying for Europe may save the Argentine. Chelsea are currently six points from the last Europa League spot and five away from Newcastle, who are in the Europa Conference League place.

A win for the West London club on Thursday would put them in touching distance of the European places and given their winnable run-in fixtures, the Tottenham game is a huge one for Pochettino’s men.

Chelsea drew 2-2 with Aston Villa last time out, producing a second-half comeback to earn a point.

Pochettino has made one change from that game with the injured Thiago Silva being replaced by Alfie Gilchrist.

Confirmed Chelsea starting 11

As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou’s side are chasing Champions League football for next season and are seven points from Aston Villa in fourth with two games in hand.

The North London club have a very tough run-in so a win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday could prove to be huge come the end of the season. Chelsea are very beatable but the last time these two clubs met, the Blues ran out 4-1 winners.

Spurs also lost on Sunday to their North London rivals Arsenal, scoring two second-half goals as they went on to lose 3-2.

Postecoglou has made five changes from the North London derby with Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Timo Werner coming out of the team.

They are being replaced by Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison.

Maddison dropping to the bench will surprise many fans but given his recent form, it shouldn’t be as Postecoglou has taken him off early in recent games.

Confirmed Tottenham starting 11