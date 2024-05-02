Saudi Arabia clubs looking at Newcastle transfer raid; player has been at the club since 2018

Newcastle United could benefit from clubs in the Saudi Pro League continuing to look for transfer opportunities in Europe this summer as Martin Dubravka is reportedly being eyed up for a move.

The Magpies goalkeeper has been at St James’ Park since 2018, sometimes as first choice but other times as a backup, while he also had a brief loan spell at Manchester United last season.

It now looks like Dubravka could be on the move this summer, with Saudi clubs interested in signing the 35-year-old Slovakian shot-stopper.

There’s been a detailed report on Newcastle’s transfer plans in iNews, and they name Dubravka as someone whose place in Eddie Howe’s plans seems in some danger.

Newcastle to see star names poached this summer?

More worrying for NUFC fans, though, will be the frequent transfer rumours we’re seeing about star players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Guimaraes and Isak have been key parts of this ambitious Newcastle project, but both seem to be on the radar of Arsenal, while Guimaraes is also said to be attracting interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle will perhaps hope that selling someone like Dubravka can ease their Financial Fair Play concerns, giving them the chance to make money from other sales instead of relying on potentially having to cash in on the likes of Guimaraes and Isak.