Liverpool are ready for the biggest change at the club since 2015.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving the Merseyside club and the Reds are hoping to appoint Arne Slot at the end of the season.

The Feyenoord manager has impressed the Premier League club after winning the Dutch Eredivisie during his time in Holland.

Slot has been successful with his recruitment, attractive playing style and development of young players.

Liverpool feel he is the ideal person to replace Klopp at Anfield and take the brilliant work Klopp has done forward.

Graeme Souness has revealed who he believes Slot should try to win over at Liverpool the moment he takes over.

Souness gave an explanation of why it would be crucial for Slot to win Van Dijk over in a conversation on the Up Front podcast.

“He will know everything about Slot, being Dutch himself,” Souness said.

“Thinking about it he is the one he must get on side. Slot must get Van Dijk on side.”

The Liverpool defender has already praised Slot, even before his appointment at the Premier League club.

When Liverpool’s interest was reported in the media, Van Dijk became the first player to praise the Dutch manager.

After the defeat against Everton, the Liverpool defender told ViaPlay:

“I think Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment. With the way he plays and the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.”

The former Southampton defender is being linked with a move away from Anfield, with Bayern Munich mentioned as one of his potential destinations.

Van Dijk could help new Liverpool manager

Slot would be hoping that Van Dijk stays at the club and helps him in the transition after Klopp’s departure.

The incoming Reds manager would be encouraged to have Dutch players at the club, who will help him ease into the big job.

The presence of Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch may prove to be beneficial for the new Liverpool boss.

To replace Klopp and follow his act will not be easy for any manager in the world, let alone Slot.

However, the Reds are confident in his abilities and experience to guide the club to the next level.