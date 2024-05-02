Graeme Souness launches scathing attack on Mohamed Salah, “most selfish player I have ever witnessed”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has ripped into Mohamed Salah labelling him the “most selfish player I have ever witnessed.”

Salah’s future at Anfield has been called into doubt amid interest from Saudi Arabia, and a touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during the 2-2 draw with West Ham last weekend.

Despite being linked with a move away recent reports have indicated the Reds expect the Egyptian to spend at least one more season with the club.

Souness tears into Salah

The 31-year-old, has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers this season, despite his form dropping off during the run in, which has seen him dropped to the bench.

The Egypt international is Liverpool’s top scorer with 17 Premier League goals in 29 appearances, and it appears the club have a decision to make over his future with his contract expiring in 2025.

Even though indications are the club want Salah to stay for another season minimum, Souness believes the forward will move on in the summer.

“I believe Mohamed Salah is off and leaving Liverpool, he has been fabulous for Liverpool, but if he leaves to the Saudi Pro League then he’ll be the biggest star in that part of the world”, Souness told William Hill’s Three Up Front podcast.

“He no doubt has an exceptionally large opinion of himself, and he’ll have been angry at not starting the game against West Ham last week.

“I think the situation with Jurgen Klopp was a reaction to only being brought on with 10 minutes to go, it was more Salah than it was Klopp in that confrontation.

“Salah is the most selfish player I have ever witnessed, even prior to that game, whenever Klopp takes him off, he is never happy about it.’

“That is what you want from your players, if you take them off on two goals, they should want to stay on to score a third.

“When Sadio Mane was there they’d fall out all the time.”

Salah has been sensational for Liverpool following his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, scoring 210 goals in 346 appearances, winning everything there is to win.

When he does eventually call time on his career at Anfield he will no doubt go down as a legend.