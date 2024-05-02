Transfer news journalist for Fabrizio Romano says there is a concrete chance of Crystal Palace Defender Marc Guehi leaving the club this summer amid links with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Guehi was someone who could be worth keeping an eye on in the summer, with interest there from several clubs, even if he didn’t out and out confirm that Arsenal and Man Utd were indeed among his main admirers.

“Some fans have asked me again about Marc Guehi, who was in superb form for Crystal Palace before his injury. The latest reports involve interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can’t confirm these links yet,” Romano said.

“Still, Guehi has concrete chances to leave Crystal Palace this summer. I can’t confirm clubs yet, as it’s still really early – the interest is there from several clubs, but it’s nothing really concrete yet.”

Guehi has impressed in his time at Selhurst Park, so it’s not too surprising to see that he could soon earn himself a big move, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Guehi transfer: How much do Arsenal really need him?

In a way, however, the links with Arsenal are surprising as the Gunners already have such a world class defence, with plenty of quality and depth in that area of their squad.

Not only does Mikel Arteta boast the partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, but the likes of Ben White, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all also very capable backup options in that position.

United, by contrast, surely need Guehi a lot more as Raphael Varane approaches the end of his contract, while Lisandro Martinez has been plagued by injuries in recent times.