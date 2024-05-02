Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was involved in a touchline argument with Mohamed Salah.

The incident took place during the Reds’ Premier League clash against West Ham United.

The match ended as a 2-2 draw but the altercation between the Liverpool boss and his star player received the most attention following the final whistle.

It was another result that took the Merseyside club away from the Premier League title in Klopp’s farewell season at the club.

The Liverpool boss was seen arguing with Salah on the touchline as the Egyptian prepared to come on against the Hammers.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has claimed on his weekly podcast what Klopp said to the Liverpool attacker.

The Hammers star has admitted that he did not hear himself what was said between the two, but he revealed some of the players at the club know what happened and they have been talking about it in training during the week.

On his podcast The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio said:

“Basically – this is not inside information, nobody has told me anything – but what I have heard is what the boys have been talking about on the training ground. As the players come on, Klopp always gives them a big hug and says ‘good luck’, but when Mo came on he walked in a different direction and was doing his shinpads and stuff like that. Klopp has put his hand out to him and his hand was there for a bit and as Mo stopped doing what he was doing, he just slapped his [Klopp’s] hand as a high five.

“Obviously Klopp didn’t like that and he was like, ‘do you want to sit back down?’, basically saying, ‘do you want to go on?’. And nobody has told me what Mo said back.”

From what the West Ham player has revealed, Klopp was furious with Salah and suggested that he would reverse the decision to bring Salah on.

Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah have enjoyed a close relationship

It comes as a huge surprise to the fans considering how close the pair have been during their time at Anfield.

Salah has been influential in Klopp’s success at the club, while the German manager has helped the former Roma and Chelsea attacker develop into a devastating player.

After the match, Klopp admitted that the pair have talked about it in the dressing room and the matter is settled now.

The Liverpool boss would want to end his tenure at the club on a happy note as he moves closer to the end of his nine-year spell at the club.