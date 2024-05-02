Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Liverpool transfer links with rumoured Arne Slot favourite

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down talk of Liverpool being in for the potential signing of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners under incoming manager Arne Slot.

Koopmeiners has impressed during his time in Serie A, but Romano admits it’s easy to link the Reds with Dutch players as Slot is expected to take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear there was nothing concrete with Koopmeiners and Liverpool, with another club possibly more realistic.

Juventus are making the 26-year-old one of their top targets for the summer, according to Romano, so this won’t necessarily be an easy deal for LFC to get done, even if Slot were to decide on trying to lure his fellow countryman to Anfield.

Koopmeiners transfer: Juventus more likely than Liverpool, Romano hints

“Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with Liverpool as a player that Slot likes, but Slot has not discussed any names with Liverpool so far when it comes to transfer targets,” Romano said.

“It’s obvious now to link Dutch players with Liverpool, but the reality is that nothing is advanced or concrete now, it’s still too early. It’s also worth saying that Juventus consider Koopmeiners as one of their main targets for the summer window.”

Koopmeiners looks like he could surely have a positive impact at Liverpool, but at the same time the Merseyside giants signed four midfield players last summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai after Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will feel they have to prioritise another midfield signing this summer, or if they’ll instead look at making changes to other areas of their squad, such as defence and attack.