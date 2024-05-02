Photo: Liverpool’s nod to European glory as 2024/25 home shirt revealed

Liverpool have released images of their new 2024/25 home shirt, and it’s safe to say that it will remind older supporters of a famous night in Rome 40 years ago.

The new shirt is a reworking of the one that they wore for the European Cup final against Roma in 1984.

The thin white pin stripes on that shirt have been replaced by geometric shapes, but in a clever design twist, they still look like the pin stripes of old.

It’s sure to be a popular shirt for Liverpool fans of all ages when it goes on sale.

Picture courtesy of TNT Sports

