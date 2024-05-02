Liverpool handed major blow as transfer target is set to stay at current club

Premier League giants Liverpool have been linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to a report in Fichajes, the Reds are keen to sign the Italian midfielder as they look for a vital addition to their midfield.

The move for Barella was connected with the imminent departure of Thiago Alcantara and it was believed that signing the Inter midfielder would complete Liverpool’s midfield rebuild.

However, the latest update has suggested that the Reds would miss out on signing the league winning midfielder.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported the latest information about the future of Barella.

Inter Milan president Javier Zanetti has claimed that both Lautaro Martinez and Barella will sign a new contract at the club and continue with the Inter project.

Zanetti told Radio Serie A, as reported by Romano:

“I can confirm that Lautaro Martínez and Nicolò Barella will both sign new deal, for sure”.

“The agreements will be done as we want to continue together on club and player side”.

After Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left for Saudi Arabia last summer, Klopp quickly rebuilt Liverpool’s midfield, suggesting that a midfield player is one of the team’s top objectives this summer.

The Reds would now have to shift focus to other transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

New Liverpool boss handed transfer blow before joining

It was reported that the Arne Slot was adamant to sign Barella this summer but he would now have to come up with another plan.

The incoming Liverpool boss also has to deal with the potential departure of two of his defenders.

Joe Gomez is open to a new challenge away from the club while Virgil Van Dijk has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp’s departure from the club will mark the end of an era at Anfield but the club is confident about incoming boss Slot, who has enjoyed success in Holland.