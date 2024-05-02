Liverpool could lure top Bundesliga talent to Anfield if they agree to loan player back out

Liverpool will enter the summer transfer market in search of a new centre-back and could land Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho if they agree to loan the defender back to the Bundesliga club.

That is according to BILD, with the German outlet reporting that the Reds have an interest in the 22-year-old star but would like to see him develop a little more before bringing him to Anfield in 2025.

The report states that the Merseyside club hope to seal a deal for Pacho as early as possible this summer before the player’s transfer value increases.

The Ecuadorian defender has been with Frankfurt since the summer of 2023 having joined the German club from Royal Antwerp. The centre-back has been a key player for Dino Toppmöller’s side this season, featuring in 41 matches for the Bundesliga outfit.

Pacho’s performances have already caught the attention of several clubs around Europe but it seems that Liverpool are the ones ready to make a move.

Liverpool will need to sign another centre-back

Should Liverpool go down the route of loaning Pacho back to Frankfurt for the season, the Reds will still need to sign another centre-back this summer.

Joel Matip is set to leave the Merseyside club this summer when his contract expires, while there are also doubts over the future of Joe Gomez according to recent reports.

Should both players leave, Liverpool will need to sign another centre-back to back up Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate next season. The signing of Pacho would be a good one for the Reds but the Premier League club cannot go into the 2024/25 campaign with just three senior central defenders.