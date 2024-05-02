Man City scouted defender during Champions League semifinal this week

Manchester City are interested in bring a new left-back at the club in the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has to use Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol, who both are natural centre-backs in the left-back position due to a lack of a left-side full-back in the squad.

The Premier League champions have scouted one player who is owned by their rivals but is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen, currently on loan in Germany, has caught the attention of the Premier League giants.

According to TBR Football, Man City were one of the teams scouting Maatsen during the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain semifinal this week.

During the big Champions League clash, Maatsen had to contend with PSG’s formidable right flank.

He was able to stop attacking full-back Achraf Hakimi, midfielders Warren Zaire-Emery and Ousmane Dembele.

It was another outstanding performance from the Dutchman, who also managed an incredible two tackles, four clearances, 37 completed passes, and one chance created.

The 22-year-old, who was Stamford Bridge’s fourth-choice left-back at the start of the year, is now just 90 minutes away from competing in a Champions League final.

Man City would face competition to sign him

Along with Man City, Aston Villa were also present at the game, as per the report.

Unai Emery is preparing his team to play in the Champions League next season and he has identified a number of positions to strengthen, with left-back being one of them.

Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the services of the Chelsea owned full-back, however, their interest depends on the potential departure of Alphonso Davies from the Allianz Arena.

The Dutchman signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge until 2026 but there is a £35million release clause in his contract.

Dortmund would be hoping to keep the defender after his impressive showing in his loan spell.