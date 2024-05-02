Mauricio Pochettino casts doubt over his Chelsea future with post match comments

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his future was out of his hands following Chelsea’s win against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues beat Spurs 2-0 to record a much needed win, and move up to eighth in the table, three points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson scored the goals in what turned out to be a fairly comfortable evening for Pochettino’s men, despite missing 14 players through injury.

Pochettino casts doubt over his future?

The Argentine’s future at Chelsea is far from certain following another largely disappointing campaign, but his players stepped up and put in a performance, which very much shows they are playing for the manager.

Afterwards the 52-year-old was full of praise for his team and insisted his coaching staff and the players really believe in what they are trying to do.

However, the Argentine appeared to cast doubt over his own future when asked, and insisted it was out of his hands.

“With this team, with young guys, of course I have the responsibility”, Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“But at the same time, we know the circumstances, I want to say, enough is enough, all the managers need time to translate their ideas and their philosophy, more when the team is young like ours.

“We need to have time. But it is not my decision.”

Asked if he fears the decision will be taken out of his hands, Pochettino added: “I don’t know, it is difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement, yes.

“But it is not my decision to be here or not to be here.”

Pochettino is set to sit down with the club’s hierarchy at the end of the season, which would be the half way point of the two year contract he signed last summer.

If the club do decide to part ways with the former Paris Saint Germain manager, they have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi as potential replacements.