Newcastle United have reportedly ‘registered their interest’ in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Becoming the latest club side to want the impressive Branthwaite, Eddie Howe’s Magpies, according to recent reports, have joined the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United in pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Enjoying a mammoth breakthrough since being promoted to the Toffees’ first team last summer, Carlisle-born Branthwaite has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most high-potential centre-backs.

And while he remains top of Manchester United’s summer defensive targets, until the Red Devils finalise a deal, the race remains wide open.

Club learn Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite asking price

Likely to command up to £75 million for their number 32, Everton, according to Football Tranfers, are believed to be willing to accept a £65 million offer upfront with another £10 million in achievable add-ons.

That figure alone will rule out the majority of clubs but with Manchester United set to overhaul their squad this summer and sanction multiple sales, the 20-time league winners can not be ruled out. The same can be said for Eddie Howe’s Magpies, and of course, Real Madrid, both of whom boast huge financial backing and appealing sporting projects.

Since the start of the season, Branthwaite, who has started in 32 Premier League games, has managed three goals, including a crucial opener during the Toffees’ 2-0 Merseyside Derby victory at home to bitter-rivals Liverpool last month.