Exclusive: Arsenal & Tottenham among suitors for potential £45million transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham are understood to be among the growing list of transfer suitors for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, as he could be allowed to leave for offers in the region of £45million.

The talented young Belgium international has impressed during his time at Goodison Park and sources with a close understanding of his situation have informed CaughtOffside that he’s firmly on the list of both Arsenal and Spurs, while Barcelona and Newcastle could be two other teams to watch in the race for his signature.

Onana was also on Arsenal’s radar back in January, though talks never materialised as far as some other outlets had suggested at the time, with the Gunners also considering numerous other midfield options for next season, including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Onana transfer: Spurs deal to be funded by Hojbjerg sale?

Tottenham’s interest in Onana comes as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks increasingly likely to leave this summer. Atletico Madrid remain long-term admirers of the Denmark international, who will also likely have opportunities in Serie A from AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

CaughtOffside understands Spurs will be ready to let Hojbjerg go for around £20m, so that could go a long way to helping fund a move for Onana, who would surely be an upgrade for Ange Postecoglou’s midfield.

Hojbjerg has a deal with THFC until 2025, so selling this summer surely makes the most sense for the north London giants in order to avoid losing him on a free a year later.

Everton will no doubt hope to be able to sell Onana abroad, however, so it will be interesting to see if Barcelona end up stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old.

Barca are known to have Financial Fair Play concerns that could limit what they can do this summer, so the advantage could remain with the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle.