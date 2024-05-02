Manchester City are keen on strengthening their midfield as a priority for this summer’s transfer window, with West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta one of the main names on their list, but not the only one.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to discuss what we could expect to see from Man City in this summer’s market.

It seems Paqueta is a name to watch out for, with the Brazil international certainly looking very impressive during his time at the London Stadium so far, and like he could fit in well at an even bigger club.

Despite struggling as a youngster at AC Milan earlier in his career, Paqueta has really turned things around for himself, having shone at Lyon to earn a move to West Ham, where he’s now showing what he can contribute at Premier League level.

Paqueta transfer looks a smart move for Man City

With last summer’s midfield signings Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes not really working out, it makes sense to go for someone like Paqueta, who looks like he could be an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Discussing City’s interest in the 26-year-old Hammers ace, Romano said: “Manchester City remain the slight title favourites at the moment, while they also have an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United to look forward to again. As ever, the standards have been really high at City this season, so how do they improve on this squad for the summer?

“My understanding at the moment is that midfield will be an important area to improve in the summer for Manchester City, this is the plan. They still like Lucas Paqueta of West Ham, but he’s not the only name on the list.”