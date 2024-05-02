Erik ten Hag gives intriguing response to UCL performance of Man Utd misfit Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an intriguing response to the superb performance of Jadon Sancho for loan club Borussia Dortmund in yesterday’s Champions League semi-final first leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Sancho shone as probably the best player on the pitch against PSG as he caused their defence all sorts of problems throughout the game, giving Dortmund a surprise advantage ahead of the second leg of this tie.

It’s a bit of an embarrassment for Man Utd, and for Ten Hag in particular, after the club loaned Sancho back to Dortmund in January, following a few months when he was totally out of the first-team picture under the current Red Devils management.

Still, Ten Hag has given this intriguing response to Sancho’s display last night, suggesting the door may not be closed for the England international after all…

? Ten Hag on Sancho: “Jadon played very good, he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for the club. Which is good”. ??? “I'm happy for Jadon, for his performance yesterday and we'll see what is going to happen in the future”. pic.twitter.com/V9uXR9jqgu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2024

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Ten Hag said: “I’m happy for Jadon, for his performance yesterday and we’ll see what is going to happen in the future.”

Sancho transfer: What next for Man United misfit?

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Sancho at Old Trafford, but it’s hard to imagine the 24-year-old getting a look-in while Ten Hag is still in charge.

However, there will surely be big pressure on the Dutch tactician after a highly disappointing campaign, so it may be that that won’t be an issue after all, and the player can return to make a fresh start once his loan spell with BVB ends this summer.

Fabrizio Romano, however, predicted that returning to Dortmund looked a good choice for Sancho to get his career back on track when he spoke to CaughtOffside about it a few months ago.

“In my view, this looks like a very good move. Sancho needs to feel loved and to play regularly, so it’s an excellent choice for Jadon. He can’t waste time, he wants and needs to play immediately so Dortmund is great solution to improve his situation,” Romano said.

He added: “He’s still young and a talented player, so I’m sure he can get his career back on track.”