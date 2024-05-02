Transfer news: Paqueta to Man City, Koopmeiners to Liverpool, shock Barca exit talk & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Manchester City to prioritise midfield signings this summer

Manchester City remain the slight title favourites at the moment, while they also have an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United to look forward to again. As ever, the standards have been really high at City this season, so how do they improve on this squad for the summer?

My understanding at the moment is that midfield will be an important area to improve in the summer for Manchester City, this is the plan. They still like Lucas Paqueta of West Ham, but he’s not the only name on the list. And then also Brazilian youngster Savio will do the pre-season with Manchester City, so it will be an important opportunity for him after his spell at fellow City Group club Girona.

I’m also aware that a former City player making headlines has been Ilkay Gundogan. However, I can confirm that it’s not true that Gundogan’s Barcelona future is in doubt – he is not considering anything at this point. Gundogan remains a crucial player for Barca, Xavi is very happy with him.

I would also say it’s important to clarify that there have not been any major issues between Gundogan and his Barca teammates – Gundogan and Ronald Araujo had a public exchange of words, but they have clarified the situation between them so the topic is absolutely over.

Antonio Conte or Ruben Amorim to Chelsea – what’s the truth?

Despite reports, it’s not true that Antonio Conte has offered himself to Chelsea. There are no advanced talks with English clubs – it’s absolutely not true. We know Conte is open to new opportunities, and Napoli could be a possibility, but it’s not something done or agreed at all, so let’s see what Napoli will decide to do.

Conte is waiting for an opportunity, he’s looking around Europe, but he will only go for a job when he feels it is the right opportunity for himself. There is no truth to him offering himself to Chelsea.

There have also been stories about Ruben Amorim and Chelsea, but as I always said, they will take their time to decide on Mauricio Pochettino, so that will come at the end of the season, not now. So we can forget about anything being agreed with other coaches in this moment.

Amorim’s priority is to wait for an opportunity – he had contacts with Liverpool, but it was never a done deal as some outlets claimed, and he had talks with West Ham but this is not happening. Still, Amorim has a dream to work in the Premier League, so he’s waiting for an opportunity with an English club, but to say he’s in advanced talks with Chelsea is not the reality at this point, because we have to wait until the end of the season to understand Chelsea’s position on Pochettino.

Finally on Chelsea, I’m aware there have been reports of interest in signing Jordan Pickford this summer. My understanding is that Pickford’s situation could be one to watch in general, but it depends on Everton. At the moment I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea but let’s see what they decide to do on the goalkeeper position in general; also Kepa will return, so there are already three important goalkeepers at the club and this will be a topic before bringing in a new one.

Possible names to leave Bayern

It’s a possibility for Leon Goretzka to leave Bayern in the summer, but it will depend on the manager. We have to wait. Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane… many players are waiting to talk to the future coach before deciding their future, also Bayern are waiting to hear from their new manager to decide on some players.

Dayot Upamecano is another possibility to leave Bayern in case they receive a proposal, but so far there are no negotiations, no talks, no contacts. I can’t mention any specific clubs now as it’s very quiet, but we will see in the summer.

Tosin Adarabioyo to Newcastle update

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to be one of the most interesting free agents available on the market this summer, especially in England. As I revealed last Friday, the defender is going to be leaving Fulham at the end of his contract this summer. It’s over between him and Fulham, there is no chance of him signing a new contract at Craven Cottage.

We’re now hearing reports of a done deal for Adarabioyo to join Newcastle, but my understanding is that the race is still open. Newcastle have an interest in the player, but nothing is signed or agreed for him to join the Magpies. He is one of the players on their list, and for sure they will look at free agent opportunities, with Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth absolutely another target they’re looking at.

Newcastle like Adarabioyo and it could be an option, but it’s not a done deal yet, so let’s see how it develops and if other clubs enter the running.

Arne Slot wants to keep Virgil van Dijk, plus Teun Koopmeiners links

There have been reports in Germany in the last few days about Virgil van Dijk possibly going to Borussia Dortmund, but from what I’m hearing from sources this is not true.

My understanding is that Dortmund are focusing on different names – they will try to keep Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, but Van Dijk links are not something real or concrete at this point. Contacts are not taking place, it’s not happening.

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have a direct conversation with Van Dijk, and he will try to keep the experienced Dutch defender at the club as a part of his project. Slot would love to keep Van Dijk at the club, so the conversation between them is going to be important.

Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with Liverpool as a player that Slot likes, but Slot has not discussed any names with Liverpool so far when it comes to transfer targets. It’s obvious now to link Dutch players with Liverpool, but the reality is that nothing is advanced or concrete now, it’s still too early. It’s also worth saying that Juventus consider Koopmeiners as one of their main targets for the summer window.

Marc Guehi could leave Crystal Palace this summer

Some fans have asked me again about Marc Guehi, who was in superb form for Crystal Palace before his injury. The latest reports involve interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can’t confirm these links yet.

Still, Guehi has concrete chances to leave Crystal Palace this summer. I can’t confirm clubs yet, as it’s still really early – the interest is there from several clubs, but it’s nothing really concrete yet.