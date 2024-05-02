(Video) – “They wanted it more than Tottenham” – Jamie Redknapp reacts to Chelsea’s win over Spurs

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday night to move up to eighth in the Premier League, just three points behind Manchester United in sixth.

The Blues headed into the game at Stamford Bridge with 14 players missing through injury, but the players who were available put in a brilliant performance.

Trevoh Chalobah gave the Blues the lead as he headed home Conor Gallagher’s free kick, with Nicolas Jackson heading in Chelsea’s second after Cole Palmer’s brilliant free kick struck the crossbar.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea enquire about 26-year-old from local rivals says Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle also informed
Watch: Olympiacos restore their two-goal advantage over Aston Villa via a wicked deflection
Video: Ayoub El Kaabi completes stunning hat-trick for Olympiacos against Aston Villa

The win means Mauricio Pochettino has now done the double over Spurs this season, and has put a dent in their hopes of finishing in the top four, with Ange Postecoglou’s side seven points behind Aston Villa, with a game in hand.

Speaking after the game Redknapp was really impressed with how Chelsea performed, stating the players stepped up and wanted it more than Spurs did.

Watch: Redknapp on Chelsea’s performance

More Stories Chelsea FC Jamie Redknapp Tottenham Hotspur FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.