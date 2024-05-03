Arsenal are hoping to sign a quality striker at the end of the season and they have identified Alexander Isak as a potential target.

A report from the Independent claims that the 24-year-old Swedish international is at the top of Arsenal’s transfer wish list. Newcastle are not keen on selling the player this summer and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince them to change their mind.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this season scoring 23 goals in all competitions this season. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal who are in need of a reliable goalscorer. Gabriel Jesus scored just four goals in the league and Arsenal will need to bring in an upgrade if they want to win major trophies.

Isak could solve their goalscoring problems and a move to Arsenal will be an exciting opportunity for him as well. The Swedish international will want to compete at the highest level and win major trophies. Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform. Newcastle have an exciting project and the resources to put together a quality squad, but they are still in the rebuilding phase and they will not be able to compete for major trophies just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to test Newcastle’s resolve with an offer in the summer.

The Magpies must hold onto players like Isak if they want to compete the highest level in the coming seasons. With that said, they will miss out on Champions League qualification for the next season, and they might need to sell some players in order to balance the books. They have spent freely in recent seasons.

Apart from Isak, Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with the move away from the club as well. It wouldn’t be any surprise if they decided to sell a key player in the coming weeks.