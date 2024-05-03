Arsenal prepared to offer big money contract to lure striker with 12 goals & 7 assists

Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League table with three games remaining, are reportedly eyeing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as a potential addition to their squad to strengthen their attacking line-up.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have emerged as a formidable force this season, boasting a talented squad including the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

Despite their attacking force, Arsenal are keen on securing another clinical centre-forward to convert their chances and enhance their attacking prowess.

Arsenal prepared to offer substantial salary to Bologna striker

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal are eyeing Bologna’s striker Joshua Zirkzee as a potential solution to their attacking needs.

The Gunners, as per a report from Tuttosport, are prepared to offer £115,000 a week to secure the young forward’s services. The 22-year-old is reportedly at the top of Arsenal’s summer wishlist.

However, the North London club faces stiff competition from various clubs including Inter Milan, Manchester United and Aston Villa, who are all interested in signing the young forward.

The former Bayern Munich academy player has been in fine form, netting 12 goals and providing 7 assists in his 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

With none of his current strikers in double figure for goals, Mikel Arteta would desire to sign someone like Zirkzee who could covert the quality chances of his midfielders with frequency.