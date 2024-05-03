Arsenal could offer Gabriel Jesus plus cash to sign league winning striker

Signing a new striker is a priority for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

The Gunners have a fairly balanced squad with all the positions covered, but they lack firepower upfront.

New signing Kai Havertz has played as a false nine to lead the attack and his form has been impressive, but they need a proper number nine who can score 20+ goals for the team.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to make a huge impact. At times they have shown their finishing ability but they have been unable to do that on a consistent basis.

With the Gunners eyeing a new striker, Inter Milan frontman Marcus Thuram has become the latest attacker to get linked with the Premier League club.

Thuram to Arsenal is a genuine option in the summer, according to Inter Live, although the Gunners would need to pay €30 million plus Gabriel Jesus to get him.

The Gunners are believed to be targeting Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna as their top target in the upcoming transfer window as they want to add a new centre-forward to squad.

Zirzkee remains Arsenal’s top target, as reported by Inter Live, but they also mention that Arteta’s team would target Thuram if a deal for the former Bayern player is not reached.

With just eight goals and seven assists this season from Jesus, the need for a striker at the Emirates Stadium is evident.

Thuram was a free agent when he was recruited by the Nerazzurri last summer, and they want to quickly turn a profit from him to help with their ongoing financial difficulties.

Since joining the Nerazzurri last summer, Thuram has performed admirably. In 43 games in all competitions, he has 14 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal need a new striker to replace Jesus

Not only is his output better than Jesus, but his fitness levels are also better than the Brazilian.

The former Manchester City striker has missed 33 games through injury in the last two campaigns for the Gunners.

There is a desperate need for the Gunners to address this issue and in order to take the team to the next level, Arteta needs to get his transfer business right this summer.