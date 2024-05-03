Newcastle urged to sign 20-year-old midfielder on Aston Villa & West Ham radar

Newcastle United have been urged to sign the Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Ardblaster in the summer.

The 20-year-old has attracted the attention of several clubs with his performances in the Premier League this season and he could be a player in demand this summer.

Sheffield United have been relegated to the Championship after a disappointing campaign and it wouldn’t be a surprise if top clubs decide to make a move for Ardblaster in the coming weeks.

The youngster has shown that he is capable of competing at the highest level and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Magpies.

According to a report via Chronicle Live, Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in signing the 20-year-old midfielder as well. Meanwhile, Matthew Raisbeck of BBC has urged the Magpies to make their move and snap him up this summer.

“He’s been captaining them – I think it was only his eight Premier League start but I’d like to take another look at him because he was very, very impressive. “They are going down and they’ll probably want him as an academy graduate to help lead them up next season but I’d like to take a closer at him because Newcastle haven’t got anybody quite like him. He was so impressive.”

Ardblaster will add defensive cover, work rate and composure to the Newcastle midfield if they can get the deal done. The 20-year-old is only going to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

The midfield is an area which is in desperate need of reinforcements and Newcastle will have to address that during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa and West Ham want Ollie Ardblaster

It will be interesting to see if they can compete with Aston Villa and West Ham for the talented midfielder.

Both Aston Villa and West Ham need midfield depth as well. Unai Emery’s side are likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad and more quality in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Meanwhile, the Hammers need more depth in the side as well.

The 20-year-old midfielder will want to join a big club if the opportunity presents itself and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Sheffield United teenager must look to join a club where he will get regular game time. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him.