Exclusive: Two European giants planning to move for Man United star Mason Greenwood

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are planning moves for Man United star Mason Greenwood this summer as the winger is expected to leave Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has one year remaining on his contract in Manchester and given the footballer’s controversial recent past, United plan to part ways with the Englishman ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The money received from the sale of Greenwood will be used to fund transfers at Man United this summer and sources have told CaughtOffside that Atletico Madrid and Juventus are interested in the winger.

Atletico have been watching Greenwood during his loan spell in La Liga with Getafe and the Madrid-based club have been impressed by his performances. However, they are not willing to pay the €30m price tag Man United have placed on the player.

As for Juventus, the Serie A giants are looking to sign a winger during the summer transfer window and Greenwood is on their list of targets. The Italian outfit are ready to make an opening bid of around €15m-17m but it remains to be seen if they officially submit it.

Interest in Mason Greenwood is good news for Man United

Greenwood is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell in Spain with Getafe and it is his performances in La Liga that has drawn attention his way. The 22-year-old has produced 10 goals and six assists across 31 games, reminding the football world of his talent.

Man United will look to sell several of their squad over the summer months and the sale of Greenwood could be tricky given his controversial past.

The footballer was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill, and assault. The charges against the Man United star were dropped in early 2023 but no English club will go near the winger as a result.

Interest needed to come from abroad and it looks like Atletico Madrid and Juventus could be potential buyers.