Barcelona make Arsenal star with contract expiring in 2025 a top target this summer

Barcelona have made Arsenal’s Thomas Partey one of their top targets for the summer transfer window as the Catalan club looks for cheap options to add to their squad.

The Ghana star is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in 2025 and according to Adrian Sanchez, Barcelona may look to take advantage of this over the summer months.

The Catalan club have made the midfielder one of their top target and will be hoping to secure a deal for the 30-year-old at a relatively low price. The La Liga outfit are still dealing with major financial issues and they are set to restrict the Spanish giants’ spending once again during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are likely to be open to selling Partey this summer as the player reportedly wanted to leave the Gunners ahead of the winter transfer window amid interest from Juventus.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona make an official move for the Ghana star over the coming months but it doesn’t look like a new deal is coming the midfielder’s way at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal should sell Thomas Partey if Barcelona submit offer

Partey has been at Arsenal since 2020 and has gone on to feature in 112 matches for the Premier League club. Last season was the midfielder’s most impressive in North London as he played a pivotal role in the Gunners’ Premier League title charge.

However, the current campaign has been the opposite as the 30-year-old has spent most of it on the sidelines injured.

The former Atletico Madrid star has played just 13 games for Mikel Arteta but has started the last two clashes against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Partey is still a good player but with Jorginho set to pen a new deal at Arsenal, there is no real need for the Ghana star, especially if the North London club look to sign a new midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.