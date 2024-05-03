Exclusive: Barcelona face stiff competition to land Rabiot this summer

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in securing the services of French player Adrien Rabiot, who will become a free agent this summer.

The experienced 29-year-old is on Xavi’s priority list according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the player’s situation, and the Catalans are ready to start negotiations promptly with Rabiot.

Barcelona, Man United and Bayern want Rabiot

The Bavarians are aware of the interest of various English clubs in their own midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, hence their reasons for testing the waters as far as bringing Rabiot to the Bundesliga is concerned.

With Manchester United likely to authorise the summer departures of Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro too, the Red Devils could become a major player in the transfer merry-go-round, with interest in both Kimmich and Rabiot apparent.

The Frenchman has been of previous interest to United, and Erik Ten Hag wants Rabiot’s transfer to also be given priority in the summer transfer window.

The club are ready to offer him a salary of over €10m per year as well as a three-year contract, and his combative style of play will certainly be welcomed in a team that has been far too soft in midfield on many occasions this season.

Rabiot’s current team, Juventus, want to extend his contract with a two-year deal and the option for a further year believed to be on the table.

It’s entirely possible that they will make further attempts to tie him down, including giving him a significant pay rise.

However, at this stage it’s believed the player wants to listen to other upcoming offers before making a decision.

Clearly not short of offers, each potential project represents an entirely different dynamic and that will be what the player needs to weigh up before choosing his next steps.