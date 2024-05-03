Chelsea’s top target to replace Pochettino “will continue” with current club

The future of Mauricio Pochettino is in doubt heading into the summer and the main candidate to replace the Argentine at Stamford Bridge, Ruben Amorim, has stated that he “will continue” at Sporting CP.

This season has been a miserable one for the Blues as they will go trophyless for another campaign and currently sit eight in the Premier League standings.

There have been several worrying performances from the West London club throughout the last few months and many fans are not happy with the work of Pochettino. Should Chelsea qualify for a European competition next season, that may save the former Tottenham boss but it will be the Blues’ hierarchy that will make that decision.

The board are doing their due diligence when it comes to the manager role and have drawn up a list should they relieve Pochettino of his duties.

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim sits top of the shortlist but will the Portuguese coach move to London ahead of the 2024/25 campaign?

Chelsea target Ruben Amorim comments on future

Speaking about his future, Amorim has stated that he will continue as manager of Sporting CP but a journalist close to the Portuguese coach has doubts amid interest from the Premier League.

” I have a contract (until June 2026) and I will continue being the coach of Sporting CP,” the 39-year-old said via Pedro Sepulveda.

Sepulveda has reported on the Sporting coach’s future across recent weeks with Amorim being linked with Liverpool and West Ham.

The journalist has doubts over whether he will stay on as manager of the Portuguese giants and states that he is top of Chelsea’s list if Pochettino leaves.

It will be interesting to see what the West London club do as talk over their current manager’s future is not going away.