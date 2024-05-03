Out of work coach in ‘disbelief’ as Man United reignite interest in him

The future of Erik ten Hag at Man United remains shrouded in mystery even though it appears that the club are working with him regarding their targets for next season at present.

With a handful of games left to play in the current campaign, success in the FA Cup Final against Man City or a finish in the European places might well grant him a stay of execution.

However, the Red Devils poor form across the season more generally might end up counting against him.

Julen Lopetegui is a target for Man United

The exploration of other candidates would certainly suggest that not everyone at Old Trafford is happy with the Dutchman either.

One man who has been linked with the position is ex-Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [h/t Football Italia], Man United have reignited their interest in the Spaniard, who has been left ‘in disbelief’ that AC Milan decided not to hire him.

It’s believed that a large section of Milan supporters took to social media to complain against the potential decision to hand the first-team reins to the former Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager.

Though Lopetegui enjoyed a largely successful spell with the Andalusian outfit, and took charge of 78 games at Porto, he’s barely made it to more than 20 games as a coach/manager during his tenures elsewhere, per transfermarkt. Even his time at Wolves lasted for just 27 matches.

That type of record is hardly likely to appeal to a fan base that are crying out for a big name to take United back to their glory years.

Nothing is likely to happen one way or the other before the season is finished, however, United’s hierarchy will be acutely aware of the need for a clear decision to be communicated soonest.

To that end, the likes of Jason Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe need to work hard and fast to ensure the speculation is quickly brought to a close.