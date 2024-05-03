Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Newcastle United are keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old England international but a report from Geordie Boot Boys claims that the midfielder does not fancy a move to Newcastle this summer.

The report states that Newcastle are big fans of the England international and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join the club. Gallagher could be available for a reasonable price in the summer. His contract with Chelsea expires in 2025 and they could be under pressure to sell him while he still retains some value. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Gallagher has not been able to agree on a new deal with Chelsea and therefore a summer move seems highly likely.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League midfielder and he could prove to be an outstanding addition to the Newcastle midfield. The Magpies need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. He will add work rate, defensive cover and drive to the Newcastle midfield. He could form a quality partnership with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Tottenham leading Conor Gallagher race

However, Graeme Bailey has revealed that the player does not seem convinced about a move to Newcastle and Tottenham are in the driving seat for him.

“Conor Gallagher still hasn’t got his contract offer from Chelsea, so at this moment in time he’s leaving,” he said. “I’m told that he’s not convinced about a move to Newcastle United. Newcastle do like him, they’ve always liked him. It is not to say he wouldn’t go, but I don’t think he’s massively keen on that move – that is what I am being told. “I think Tottenham are firmly in the driving seat for him.”

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to try their luck and make a move for Gallagher in the summer.