With a new manager at the club, Crystal Palace are set to have a busy summer in the transfer market.

Oliver Glasner has shown in his early days at Selhurst Park that he could be the right man to take the club forward.

In order to do that, he would need the backing of the club in the transfer window to make changes to the squad and add quality and depth to his team.

Dougie Freedman has a huge responsibility to provide Glasner the right platform to perform and shine.

The latest player to be linked with the Premier League club is going to get their fans excited.

Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda is reportedly being eyed by the Eagles ahead of the summer transfer window.

The player is close to the end of his deal in Spain and may look for opportunities abroad.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the player will be on Freedman’s list as he compiles his transfer targets.

With his Real Betis contract about to expire, the 24-year-old seems like a certain departure from the La Liga team.

Crystal Palace face competition to sign him

Clubs from England are showing interest in his services with Brentford, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers keen to sign the player.

There may be competition from beyond the Premier League for Miranda’s services.

As per Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, FC Porto of Portugal is currently regarded as the favourite to sign Miranda, even ahead of their local rivals Benfica.

Premier League move would attract the player

Miranda has made 28 appearances this season for Betis.

It goes without saying that he would be quite interested in the idea of playing in the Premier League.

The player will probably wait to make a choice until after the rumoured interest from Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves materialises into actual proposals.

Miranda is a great fit for the left-back position, which is why so many elite teams are vying for his services.