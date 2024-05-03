Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has been widely criticised after his alleged racist comments about Liverpool star Mo Salah.

The comments during a scathing attack about the Egyptian who has come under fire for his bust up with Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham.

Salah could be seen visibly angry at his manager on the sidelines just moments before West Ham equalised. His performances have not been as effective since his return from an injury which has resulted in him starting on the bench in the last few games.

The attack from Simon Jordan, however, appears to have been much more personal.

What did Simon Jordan say about Mo Salah?

In a rant on talkSport, he criticised Salah, saying he does not like several things about him including his recent statement which urged the world leaders to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza.

He said:

“I don’t particularly like certain things about him, things he said recently about conflicts and altercations in other countries where he’s popped up.”

“I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives, I think he can be a fair weather player.

“I know this will sound ridiculous to people and will make me incredibly unpopular by saying it, obviously he’s scored lots of goals, but when the going gets tough some people stand up and fight and some people don’t.

“I get this feeling that Salah can be one of those. It’s an opinion.”

Watch the comments from Simon Jordan below:

Simon Jordan saying he doesn’t like Mo Salah because he asked for humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza. You can’t make this up man ????. pic.twitter.com/cIr1ZTNFwP — ?? (@whrlpooll) May 2, 2024

Salah's statement said that all lives are sacred, massacres must stop, and humanitarian aid should be allowed into Gaza. What part of that did Simon Jordan dislike? This is just barefaced racism. https://t.co/2V8rdN3Dkm — Alfie | HITC Sevens (@HITCSevens) May 2, 2024

The surprising comments had many fans fuming, calling it a racist attack on the Liverpool attacker who has become a icon in the Arab world.