Four-goal Arsenal man doesn’t want to leave club this summer

With only a few games left of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal in all likelihood will already be making plans for how their squad is going to look after the summer transfer window.

It’s clear from how well the Gunners have done in the current campaign, that their recruitment was spot on last summer, not forgetting of course that they’ve not been able to call upon the services of one of their main signings, Jurrien Timber.

The North Londoners have looked together as a squad and the addition of Declan Rice in particular has knitted things together wonderfully well.

Gabriel Jesus wants to fight for his Arsenal place

Not every player has enjoyed this season, however, with Gabriel Jesus missing large parts of the campaign through injury.

The fact that he’s not really been missed will lead to calls for him to be moved on, though The Sun report that the four-goal striker wants to stay at the club and fight for his place.

At 27 years of age, and provided he remains relatively injury free, Jesus arguably has a number of years left at the top level if he can regain his form.

The issue for the Brazilian may be whether manager, Mikel Arteta, still sees him as a regular starter or more of an impact player off the bench.

There’s only so long a player can accept waiting in the wings, particularly if they’re working hard to ensure that they remain in the manager’s thoughts.

At present, it’s understood that Arteta remains in Jesus’ corner, though if there’s a chance on cashing in on him, the Gunners will surely give any offers due consideration.

Jesus’ injury problems remain a real concern and given that there’s no sentiment in football, even if Arteta professes to want to keep the player, it may be in his best interests longer term if the Brazilian is moved on.

Just as a move from Man City gave the player a new lease of life, perhaps a similar situation will occur if it’s decided that North London is longer to be his home.