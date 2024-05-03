Two-goal Tottenham star set for surprise contract talks, player may still leave

Tottenham are reportedly ready to hold surprise talks with Giovani Lo Celso over a new contract despite the midfielder not getting the minutes he wants in North London.

The Argentine has been with Spurs since 2019 having joined from Real Betis as part of a £55m deal but the transfer has not worked out in the years since.

The 28-year-old has failed to hold down a spot in the Tottenham starting 11 with many managers coming and going at the Premier League club. The midfielder spent one and a half seasons on loan with Villarreal, highlighting his struggles to make the cut at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou was happy to keep Lo Celso for the current campaign and the Australian coach has used the central midfielder as a squad player. The Argentine star has featured in 21 matches for Tottenham this season, contributing two goals and two assists across the 573 minutes he has played.

The 28-year-old will certainly want more action than this next season, therefore, it is a surprise that Tottenham are ready to sit down with the player over a new contract.

Will Giovani Lo Celso sign a new deal with Tottenham?

Tottenham are ready to open talks with Lo Celso over a new contract, reports Football Insider, which comes as a surprise given that the midfielder is not very important for the North London club.

The decision on whether to sign a new deal will come down to the 28-year-old and the Argentina star will need to decide whether he wants to be a squad player under Postecoglou or move on this summer and play regular football elsewhere.

Lo Celso will likely choose the latter as no footballer wants to be sitting on the bench.