Leicester City have been linked with a move for the Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 26-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer and the Foxes are hoping to secure his services.

Clubs like Aston Villa and West Ham United are keen on signing the player as well and it remains to be seen whether the Foxes can win the race for his signature.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for Coventry City scoring 10 goals and picking up 4 assists in all competitions this season. He helped his side reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup as well.

Leicester City have secured promotion to the Premier League and the opportunity to join them could be an attractive option for the player. Similarly, Aston Villa and West Ham will be attractive destinations for the midfielder as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Foxes need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window in order to ensure their survival in the top flight next season. Signing a goal-scoring midfielder should be one of their priorities. Callum O’Hare is at the peak of his powers and he will be determined to compete at a higher level. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him and signing him on a free transfer voter represent a major bargain.

Leicester City cannot afford to spend freely because of their financial limitations and signing the midfielder on a free transfer would allow them to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Aston Villa and West Ham want Callum O’Hare

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need more depth in the squad as well and they could use a goal scoring midfielder. They are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and the 26-year-old midfielder could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Similarly, West Ham United could use a goal scoring midfielder as well. Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club and the Coventry City star could be his replacement.