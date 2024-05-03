Liverpool enter race to sign 25-year-old forward with 20-G/A this season

Liverpool are keen on signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

The Nigerian international is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in Europe right now, and he helped Napoli win the league title last season. His performances have put him on the radar of multiple clubs and he is expected to be on the move this summer.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport via Fichajes, Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Osimhen has a release clause of €130 million in his contract and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay that kind of money for him. Although Liverpool are keen on signing him, it is fair to assume that they will not be able to spend a club record money on him. They will need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well. It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to sell him for a more reasonable price.

Victor Osimhen could transform Liverpool

Osimhen has 16 goals and four assists to his name in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a super acquisition for the Premier League club.

Darwin Nunez has been criticised for his mediocre finishing this season. The Uruguayan international has missed plenty of big chances and Liverpool need a clinical finisher at their disposal. Osimhen could prove to be an upgrade on the South American striker, and it remains to be seen where the Liverpool can get the deal done.

The striker will feel that he has proven himself in the Italian league and the opportunity to move to England could be a tempting proposition. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Osimhen will hope that they can secure an agreement with an Napoli in the coming weeks.