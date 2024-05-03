Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp clears the air with Mo Salah after touchline spat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his furious touchline argument with Mohamed Salah.

The German manager has revealed that the situation is completely resolved with the Egyptian star.

Klopp and Salah were involved in an argument during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

As soon as Salah was about to enter the game in the 79th minute, Klopp said something to him that invited a response from the Liverpool attacker.

There has been lot of conjecture about the relationship between the two in the media since the incident.

Klopp is leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season, however, the Reds want to keep their top scorer for at least one more season, if latest reports are to be believed.

Ahead of their big Premier League match against Tottenham this weekend, Klopp was asked about the row with his star player.

The Liverpool manager said, as reported by The Mirror:

“Completely resolved. It’s no problem. If we didn’t know each other for that long, I’m not sure how we would deal with it.

“But we’ve known each other for that long and respect each other too much that it’s really no problem. I think we have the right to deal with these kinds of things completely independent of any expectations from the outside. So we are absolutely fine with it, that’s a long story.

“In general, the best situation would be that everyone’s in the best possible place, we win the games, we score loads of goals and yes, then the situation probably would not have been exactly like that, because Mo wouldn’t have been on the bench in the first place – things like that. Of course, it all depends on each other.”

Klopp and Salah are affected by Liverpool’s poor form

It all started with Liverpool’s poor form in the last month as the Reds crashed out of the Europa League and lost ground in the Premier League title race.

Elimination at the hands of Atalanta in Europe and poor results against Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham in the Premier League have finished all the optimism around Anfield.

Salah would be hoping to put the controversy behind him in the match against Tottenham by guiding Liverpool to a win.

The Reds are third in the Premier League, five points behind league leaders Arsenal.