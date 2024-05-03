Liverpool to compete with Man City for €110m-rated ace with 37-G/A this season

Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been in phenomenal form for the German club and he has helped them win the league title. Leverkusen are now pushing to win the Europa League as well.

Wirtz is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in Germany right now, and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs. Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him, as per Fichajes.

The midfielder has 18 goals and 19 assists in all competitions and he should prove to be a superb long-term investment for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. They could certainly use more quality and goals in the final third and the German international seems like the ideal fit.

He is versatile enough to operate in the central attacking midfield role as well as in the wide areas. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he would certainly improve Liverpool going forward.

Florian Wirtz could improve Liverpool

The Reds have struggled to open up deep defences at times this season and Wirtz could help them unlock the opposition defences with his vision, technical liability, passing and link-up play.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make an official approach for the player.

Meanwhile, Manchester City or keen on him as well and the Premier League giants have the financial resources to pay a premium for him. Wirtz is valued at €110 million by Transfermarkt.

With that said, Manchester City have players like Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku at their disposal. It remains to be seen whether they can accommodate Wirtz in the starting lineup.

It will be interesting to see if Leverkusen are prepared to cash in on the player at the end of the season.