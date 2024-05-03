Man City boss Pep Guardiola confirms major star ready for Wolves after worries over recent injury

Pep Guardiola has confirmed during his press conference on Friday that he will have his goalkeeper Ederson available for Man City’s clash with Wolves on Saturday.

The Premier League champions feared the Brazil international could miss most of the remainder of the season after he suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s victory at Nottingham Forest.

During his press conference on Friday, Guardiola confirmed that the goalkeeper is available to face Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon after returning to training this week.

“Ederson is OK. It looked worse but he feels good. He trained and feels good,” the City manager said via The Standard.

This is a big boost for the Manchester club as the Brazilian is a key part of their squad and how they build out from the back. The 30-year-old has featured in 40 games for the Premier League champions this season and Guardiola will be happy to have him between the sticks for the remaining four games.

Big weekend for Man City in the Premier League title race

Things are heating up in the Premier League title race with Liverpool recently dropping out of the title picture, leaving a head-to-head between Man City and Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s team are currently one point behind the Gunners with four matches to go, but crucially they have a game in hand. The Manchester club are chasing history yet again as they look to become the first club ever to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Man City host Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday evening which follows Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth earlier in the day.