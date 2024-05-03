Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has fired a warning to title rivals Arsenal as both the teams chase the Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently leading the standings, with one point more than Man City, however, Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand.

After winning the last three Premier League titles, Guardiola’s City is the outstanding favourite to win again.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have put up another fight this season but it remains to be seen if they end up winning this time or not.

Grealish has revealed that Man City has something that separates them from the rest of the teams in the league.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the England international said:

“I’ve said in a lot of interviews that, for me, the team I’m in now – and especially last year – it’s just unbelievable, the togetherness we have.

“Over the years, there have been so many top teams in the Premier League that haven’t done what we’ve done.

“Even City’s team in 2018/19, with David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne and Man United’s team in 2008/09, with Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez – none of these teams won the Treble.

“That says something about our team because you can have all of the talent in the world, but you need to have the other side of it as well, like that togetherness of the pitch.

“That’s something we had so much of and we’ve got it this season as well. With the experience we have and the quality we have, we don’t really doubt ourselves.”

Man City completed a historic treble last season by winning the Premier League title against Arsenal, the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League against Inter Milan.

They cannot repeat the success of last season but they can win the double this season.

Interestingly, they are up against the same opposition in the title race and the FA Cup final.

Man City midfielder played a huge part in treble success

Grealish was a key player for the Sky Blues in their treble quest last season.

The English midfielder started 41 out of 50 games for Guardiola’s team, and contributed by scoring five goals and delivering 11 assists in the process.

Man City will need that togetherness that Grealish has talked about in the last month of the season as they chase a domestic double.