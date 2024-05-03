Man United star to hold talks with the club to clarify his future

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford will reportedly meet the club’s new minority co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team to discuss his future.

The Red Devils star has been linked in the media with a move away from Old Trafford.

After a disappointing season, the England international has been criticised for his performances on and off the pitch.

Rashford has failed to match his brilliant last season when he scored 30 goals in all competitions for the Premier League club.

With only eight goals so far this season, the attacker has been linked with an exit.

The Telegraph reported that Man United are ready for a major overhaul of the squad with most of the players being made available for sale.

However, according to The Sun, the Red Devils want to keep the attacker at the club.

Ratcliffe wants to meet Rashford and find out why the player has struggled so much this season.

The negotiations will be lead by Sir Dave Brailsford on behalf of the club, who will meet Rashford and his representatives and find out if there is any issue between him and manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has no intention of leaving Man United

The Sun also reported that Rashford will resist any attempt from the club to cash in on him.

The player has a contract at the club that runs unti 2028 and he is willing to prove himself at his boyhood club.

Rashford is reportedly valued at £80 million and has drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the past, despite his decline in performance.

Man United should keep Rashford at the club

As per the report, his off-field actions, which included partying in Belfast and skipping the FA Cup match at Newport in January, are to blame for his weak relationship with ten Hag.

Rashford has shown he can still be a key player for the Red Devils and selling him when Man United have no experienced attacker in the squad would not be a wise move.

With the club relying on inexperienced players like Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, Rashford provides them balance and experience.