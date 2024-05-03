Manchester United remain interested in signing the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and he is yet to agree on a contract extension with Italian club Juventus. It seems that he could be on the move in the coming weeks, and Manchester United are hoping to secure his services on a free transfer, as per Fichajes.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park and the 29-year-old would be a superb addition for them. Rabiot is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to adjust to English football and establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.

The midfielder has proven himself with Paris Saint-Germain in the French league and Juventus in the Italian league. He could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him.

Man United need Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United need to sign a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and recycle possession for them. They should look to invest in a quality defensive midfielder as well.

Rabiot could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat next season. Signing someone of his quality on a free transfer would be a tremendous bargain as well.

It is fair to assume that Manchester United will have to offer him a lucrative package to join the club. Rabiot currently earns €7 million-per-season. The Red Devils certainly have the financial muscle to attract him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

However, Manchester United will not be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and that could be an issue when it comes to attracting the best players.