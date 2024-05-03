Premier League club has been charged by the FA for controversial social media post

Nottingham Forest have been charged by the FA for their controversial social media post following the Everton defeat.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Everton, in a game marred by controversial decisions. Forest had three good claims of penalties, all denied by the on-field referee as well as the VAR.

The official club account on X voiced its criticism of the VAR decisions, branding them as “extremely poor” on social media.

They suggested bias given that the referee was a Luton fan, another club fighting relegation,

The strong reaction was vastly criticised by most of the pundits. The FA and the Premier League also issued statements condemning their post, with the FA also launching an investigation against the club.

And according to The Mirror, Nottingham Forest have now been charged by the FA along with their manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and full-back Neco Williams, who have been charged with misconduct about the incident.

Forest had three clear penalties denied

Although Forest’s response may have been deemed unprofessional, they might feel disappointed by being denied three penalties that, in hindsight, should have been awarded to them.

Everton defender Ashley Young was involved in all three incidents, escaping punishment from the match referee and VAR.

The first appeal occurred when Danilo fell under Young’s challenge, but VAR allowed play to continue.

In another instance, Young’s arm appeared to block Hudson-Odoi’s shot, but VAR determined no foul had occurred.

Despite later executing a sliding tackle on Hudson-Odoi, Young again escaped without penalty.