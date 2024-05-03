Defender Oliver Sonne has revealed that he would like to play for Arsenal in the near future.

That 23-year-old is currently plying his trade in Silkeborg IF and the right-back has done quite well for them this season.

The Peru international is capable of operating as a left-back as well as a right-sided winger. His versatility could prove to be an added bonus for any club that manages to sign him.

The defender has three goals and four assists in all competitions and it will be interesting to see if he is on the move this summer. In an interview with Tipsbladet, the 23-year-old defender has indicated that he wants to compete at the highest level and joining a club like Arsenal would be a dream come true.

It is no secret that Arsenal could use a versatile full-back like him but there have not been any concrete links with the London club and a summer move seems highly unlikely. Sonne has also admitted that he would be open to joining a club in the Italian league as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

“I would like to play in the Italian league or at Arsenal. It would be a dream of mine, but I don’t know if it’s possible at the moment. I hope it can become a reality one day,” Sonne said.

The talented young defender is keen on a step up in his career right now. The opportunity to move to Arsenal can be quite attractive for most players. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been competing for the league title since last season. The Gunners have done well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

They have a quality squad at their disposal and if they can bring in a couple of intelligent additions during the summer transfer window, there is no reason why they cannot win major trophies next season.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season. Ideally, they should look to invest in a quality wide player and a reliable centre forward first.