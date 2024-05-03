Sir Jim Ratcliffe might have already identified ideal Ten Hag replacement at Manchester United

Christian Falk has pointed to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s clear respect for Thomas Tuchel as a key factor for Manchester United’s potential managerial hunt.

It remains to be seen whether current boss Erik ten Hag will maintain his place in the dugout beyond the 2023/24 season.

“Manchester United is still one of the top targets for Thomas Tuchel. He wants to return to the Premier League. He likes how things work there and what it means to be a coach there – it’s very different to how things work in Germany,” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

He made very clear that he’s not open now to talks. He’s in the Champions League with Bayern Munich. They have to wait. No one knows what will happen in the semi-final but before there were no negotiations and United themselves have to make a decision over Ten Hag.

“The new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has a lot of respect for Thomas Tuchel, and Tuchel is still interested in the United job, so this could be a big topic if Erik ten Hag is sacked and as soon as Bayern Munich’s involvement in the Champions League ends.”

The Red Devils currently find themselves 13 points short of the top four spots.

MORE: Erik ten Hag may have next job already lined up if sacked by Manchester United

Is Thomas Tuchel the answer at Manchester United?

Given Bayern fans’ petition for the former Dortmund boss to stay put in Munich – not to mention Chelsea supporters’ adoration for their former manager – one might imagine United’s support would be tempted by the prospect.

The 50-year-old can, admittedly, be something of a contentious figure in any club job. From Hans-Joachim Watzke to Uli Hoeneß, there’s no shortage of club bosses with whom Tuchel has spectacularly fallen out.

If can bring some success and pride back to Old Trafford in the immediate short-term future, however, Ratcliffe and Co. may view it as a price worth paying.

Given how much the Munich-based outfit is struggling to find a replacement for the German tactician, there may be little other option but to hand over the reins to the firebrand coach.