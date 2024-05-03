Man United manager target would like “to stay” with current Premier League club

The future of Erik ten Hag at Man United is currently up in the air and one man being targetted to replace the Dutch coach is Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, who has now admitted that he would like to stay with the Seagulls.

This season has been a disaster for Man United as they are set to miss out on Champions League football and could potentially end the season trophyless again – should they fail to beat Man City in the FA Cup final.

New part-owner of the Manchester club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is yet to make a decision on Ten Hag but the Manchester club are believed to have a list of targets.

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi are the leading contenders for the role at Old Trafford, should the Red Devils part ways with Ten Hag.

The German coach may be open to returning to the Premier League but De Zerbi has now admitted that he would like to stay at Brighton for another season.

Man United target Roberto De Zerbi wants to stay at Brighton

Speaking to Sky Sports, De Zerbi has admitted his love for Brighton and has stated that if he is happy, no club can lure him away this summer.

“Last season we reached the Europa League and the expectations are different [this season]. We are going to speak with Tony [Bloom], I would like to stay at Brighton because I love my players, I love this city, I love my club and the fans,” the Italian coach said.

“I said in the meeting with the fans that if I am happy, there isn’t any club to bring me away.”

This would be a big blow for interested clubs if the Brighton boss does not want to leave the Amex this summer as the 44-year-old will be on many shortlists as a result of his work in the Premier League.