Two Tottenham players the reason Ange Postecoglou was furious on Chelsea touchline

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season took a big hit on Thursday night as Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea and it is fair to say Ange Postecoglou was not happy.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson secured all three points for the Blues, leaving Tottenham seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with one game in hand.

Spurs’ Champions League hopes look all but over as they are unlikely to win all their remaining matches given that Ange Postecoglou’s team have now lost three in a row.

The Aussie coach was furious with his side in the first half against Chelsea as it was some of the worst football Spurs have played all season.

The Tottenham boss was caught on cameras shouting at his players and it has now been revealed who Postecoglou was raging with.

Ange Postecoglou was furious with two Tottenham stars

According to The Mirror’s Ryan Taylor, who sat right behind Postecoglou at Stamford Bridge, the two players the Aussie manager went ballistic at were Yves Bissouma and Emerson Royal.

The reason was due to their failure to switch the play to the right side of the pitch, where Brennan Johnson was the outlet for Spurs.

“Sat behind Big Ange. In moments prior to (Chalobah’s) goal, he went absolutely ballistic at Yves Bissouma for failing to switch play. Happened twice. Also anger with Emerson for same offence,” the journalist said.

“Brennan Johnson is the out-ball but Spurs failing to open the pitch, something Chelsea have done so well.”