Tottenham attacker could lead summer clearout as Ange admits change is needed

Tottenham are set for another busy transfer window, with a number of players linked with a move to the North London club.

It has been widely reported that the club will be focusing on a number of positions, including an out-and-out striker, a wide attacker, a midfielder, a centre-back and a full-back.

Among the players linked to these positions are Conor Gallagher, Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney, and Tosin Adarabioyo, among others.

However, the focus will equally be on the outgoings. The Telegraph has reported that Richarlison could lead a squad clearout, with Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recently admitting that a change is needed,

Richarlison could lead the summer clearout

He claimed that over the two transfer windows there have been several developments in the squad, but there is still a long way to go.

The report from The Telegraph claims that the club will be listening to offers for a number of players, including their Brazilian striker.

It states that with the club being in search of a new number 9, bids for the former Everton man will be carefully considered.

Additionally, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and full-back Emerson Royal are also expected to be offloaded.

And while midfielder Yves Bissouma is currently not for sale, it is reported that the club may reconsider if they receive attractive bids for him.

Tottenham’s exciting season turned disappointing

Tottenham started the Ange Postecoglou era with a 10 games unbeaten streak, winning 8 and drawing 2, and leading the table.

However, the season has over the course turned from fairytale to nightmare, mainly due to injuries.

Spurs have now lost their last three games in a row, significantly denting their hopes of finishing in the top 4.

With the transfer window approaching, Tottenham will be looking to revamp their squad to address their current challenges and rebuild for future success under Postecoglou’s leadership.