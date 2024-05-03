Tottenham to compete with Euro giants for €25m-rated summer target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori for weeks now.

They have been scouting the 21-year-old defender this season and they will face competition from Italian outfit Juventus. A report from Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that Tottenham and Juventus have already asked for information regarding the player in recent months and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Calafiori has a contract with Bologna until 2027 and he is valued at €25 million. Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price and sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to pay up for the 21-year-old defender as well.

In that case, the final decision could come down to the player. Calafiori is highly rated around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender. It will be interesting to see if he is keen on a move to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

The Italian defender might be tempted to continue in his homeland and join a big club like Juventus. Spurs will have to work hard to convince him to join the club.

The North London outfit have done well to improve their defensive unit in recent windows but it seems that they are keen on another central defender this summer. Calafiori could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The 21-year-old is already operating at a high level and he could be an important member of their first team next season. He is only going to improve with coaching and experience. The €25 million fee could look like a major bargain in the long term when the Italian defender fulfils his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.