Tottenham and Man United target refuses to leave current club

Tottenham and Manchester United have suffered a setback in their attempts to recruit a new midfielder for the upcoming season.

The Premier League clubs were targeting a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder has attracted the attention of clubs after his stunning season for the Championship winners.

Dewsbury-Hall played a crucial role in the Foxes’ promotion to the Premier League, scoring 12 goals and providing 15 assists this season.

Voted the club’s Player of the Season, the midfielder has been at the heart of Leicester’s promotion this season.

It looked like Leicester would cash in on the player with the club facing financial difficulties and a sale of a homegrown player would be added as pure profit in their accounts.

However, the player has stated that he has no intention of leaving the club.

Speaking at the Foxes’ Player of the Year awards, he said: “I’ve been at this club since I was 8 years old, I’ve got no intention of leaving,” he said as quoted by The Mirror.

The player wants to stay at the club but it is not necessary that he would get his wish.

The Foxes lost a whopping £89.7 million last season, and have already been fined by the Football Association for failing to comply with the Football League’s Sustainability and Profit rules.

Tottenham and Man United still have slight hope

They might be forced to sell a key player this summer in order to comply with the rules.

Due to the recent reported violation of the Premier League’s PSR regulations, Leicester may already begin the following season with a point deficit.

Manager Enzo Maresca would be happy to know his player is interested in staying at the club even after interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

However, the club chiefs might have another idea with the club facing a difficult situation.