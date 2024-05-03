Video: Adebayo returns from injury to score crucial goal for Luton that takes them out of the relegation zone

Elijah Adebayo makes his return from injury with a crucial goal for Luton Town.

Everton took the lead from the spot after Jarrad Branthwaite was brought down inside the box in an off-the-ball incident.

But Luton responded immediately. Just 6 minutes later, the 26-year-old had the ball in the back of the net.

It came from a mistake from Jack Harrison who gave away the ball. Lokonga turns away and delivers a teasing ball in for Adebayo.

He brings it down with his chest brilliantly before firing in the back of the net.

Huge goal for Luton. Watch below:

