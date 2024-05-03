Video: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores to give Everton the lead from the spot against Luton

Everton FC Luton Town
Everton have taken the lead against Luton Town from the spot. 

The Toffees get awarded a penalty after Jarrad Branthwaite is brought down by Mengi during a set-piece.

The Luton player can be seen clearly grappling the Everton centre-back and bringing him down rugby style.

The on-field referee waives it away but after an extensive VAR review, the referee overrules his decision and points to the spot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stands over it and slots it home to give Everton an away lead.

Watch the goal below:

