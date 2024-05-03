Video: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores to give Everton the lead from the spot against Luton

Everton have taken the lead against Luton Town from the spot.
The Toffees get awarded a penalty after Jarrad Branthwaite is brought down by Mengi during a set-piece.
The Luton player can be seen clearly grappling the Everton centre-back and bringing him down rugby style.
The on-field referee waives it away but after an extensive VAR review, the referee overrules his decision and points to the spot.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin stands over it and slots it home to give Everton an away lead.
Watch the goal below:
Everton are awarded a penalty and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires it home to keep the good vibes rolling for the Toffees! pic.twitter.com/M0XPnJfvQd
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 3, 2024